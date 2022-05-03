ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A march honoring military members and first responders kicked off from Maidu Regional Park Tuesday morning.

Participants in the Carry The Load relay left at 6 a.m. for a five mile walk towards Sacramento which will be followed by another five mile march starting at 8 a.m.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to make sure that any law enforcement, firefighters or military person that has lost their life in service to their country or community, that we’re not forgetting those people,” Carry The Load West Coast Relay Team Manager David Lindsey said. “And we want those people to know that we’re always going to speak their name and that we’re never going to forget them.”

The West Coast Relay is one of five planned trails Carry The Load organizers intend to use to pass through the contiguous 48 states by the end of May.