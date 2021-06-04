Marchers stop at State Capitol during 266-mile trek for climate justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Marchers demanding an “ambitious” Civilian Climate Corps from President Joe Biden and Congress will stop by the State Capitol during their 266-mile trek to San Francisco.

The Civilian Climate Corps is part of Biden’s America the Beautiful plan. They would work on conservation and restoration projects nationwide, but the Sunrise Movement worries the proposed CCC will not go far enough.

So, they launched their latest campaign: Generation On Fire.

In order to bring attention to the CCC, Sunrise Movement members are “marching 400 miles from New Orleans to Houston in the Gulf South and 266 miles from Paradise to San Francisco in California.”

“We’ve walked over 100 miles in a week, but what we’re fighting for is just so important. And I think that just powers my legs for every step I take,” said Vianni Ledesma. “But I know I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for everyone and a better world for all.”