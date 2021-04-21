Marijuana edibles in candy, chip bags found in Dutch Flat home with 5 children

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of the marijuana edibles.

DUTCH FLAT, Calif. (KTXL) — Last week, Placer County detectives found edible marijuana that looked like bags of popular candy and chips in a Dutch Flat home where five children lived.

On April 14, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says investigators served a search warrant at a home on Frost Hill Lane, where 37-year old Moriah Charley and 34-year old Kevin Towner lived with the children.

Inside the house, detectives found over two dozen marijuana edibles that they say were accessible to the children.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the edibles, which were packaged in bags made to look like Jolly Rancher Gummies, Skittles, Cheetos and Starburst Gummies, among other well-known snacks and sweets.

The sheriff’s office said detectives also found methamphetamine, at least two loaded firearms, an illegal short barrel rifle, a 100-round magazine and marijuana for sale.

Charley and Towner were arrested and face multiple charges, including child endangerment, being felons in possession of a firearm and smuggling contraband into a jail.

Officials said the children have been placed into protective custody.