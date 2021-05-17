Marijuana plants worth millions seized from 2 illegal Calaveras County operations

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office provided these photos of the illegal marijuana operations.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of two days, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized millions of dollars’ worth of marijuana plants from illegal growing operations.

The sheriff’s office says its Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two unrelated search warrants earlier this month: one in Mountain Ranch on May 5 and another the following day in San Andreas.

A photo provided by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office shows the illegal marijuana operation on Rocky Road.

Officials at the first location on Whiskey Slide Road discovered and seized 1,973 marijuana plants valued at over $1.9 million. At the second location on Rocky Road, they seized 2,394 plants valued at over $1.6 million.

The Marijuana Enforcement Unit also reported finding unpermitted electrical connections and structures, as well as piles of garbage and debris, at the scenes.

Search warrants have been served at both illegal operations in years past.

No suspects were found at either location and the sheriff’s office says investigations are still ongoing.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call their Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at 209-754-6870.