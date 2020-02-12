Marysville business owners enter to win HGTV town makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A new HGTV reality show has gained the attention of several local cities.

In “Home Town Takeover,” the show’s host will attempt to give an entire town a makeover.

Joe Ferrie, the owner of the Silver Dollar Saloon, said he and his wife first heard about the nationwide call for entries and looked in their town of Marysville for people interested in submitting.

“We reached out to a couple of people we thought were going to take the helm on it and they really didn’t really have any interest in leading it up. So, we decided to go ahead and take the lead on it,” Ferrie told FOX40.

Soon he connected with Branden Conejo, who has a local production company, and photographer Rebecca Savedra to shoot a video.

They hope they can get Marysville on one of six episodes for the HGTV series, which is slated to premiere in 2021.

“I’ve lived and grown up here in Marysville myself and in the past almost 30 years, not much has changed,” Savedra said.

“We have so much potential here that I think HGTV can really take Marysville over the top,” Conejo said.

But they’ll have fierce competition.

Suisun City in Solano County has submitted a video of their own featuring Mayor Lori Wilson. There’s also another group on Facebook advocating for Wheatland, California, to get on "Home Town Takeover."

But the Marysville group says their video is doing extremely well online.

“With almost 100,000 views on Google alone right now, we’ve got almost twice of any other one that we’ve seen,” Ferrie explained.

And even if Marysville is not selected, the group said their video has struck a chord with people in the city, which they hope generates enough hometown pride to help the public improve the city themselves.

“We’ve gotten a huge outreach of younger generations wanting to be a part of this movement, a part of bringing Marysville back,” Savedra said.

The deadline to submit to the show has passed.