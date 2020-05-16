Marysville investigators track down, arrest attempted rape suspect

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Marysville police found a suspect connected to an attempted rape Thursday using video footage and a discarded bag of pretzels.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Marysville police say an attempted rape was reported in a railroad trestle tunnel in the area of B and 17th streets.

Officers found the victim in the area, according to police. They also found a bag of pretzels nearby that investigators believed had been thrown away by the suspect.

On Thursday, Marysville police say security cameras captured video footage of the assault and investigators learned the suspect often goes to Ellis Lake.

It was by the lake’s edge that officers found 33-year-old Alfonso Ferrer, who police say is a transient. Marysville police report he was wearing the same sweatshirt and backpack he had on at the time of the attack. A Raiders beanie Ferrer was allegedly wearing Wednesday night was also inside the backpack.

After the victim identified him as the suspect, officers went to a Dollar Tree just three blocks away from the attempted rape. According to police, employees showed officers video footage of Ferrer stealing the bag of pretzels roughly nine minutes before Wednesday’s attack.

Ferrer has been booked into the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of intent to commit rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.