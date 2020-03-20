Marysville man arrested for allegedly stabbing fiancee in neck

Breaking News
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Marysville Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his fiancee in the neck. Police identified him as 53-year-old Stephen George.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, officers went to a home on Cheim Boulevard near Hobart Drive after receiving a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound on her neck. 

According to police, the woman was stabbed during an altercation between her and George. After being stabbed, she was able to escape and go to a neighbor’s house. 

Police say George was arrested for attempted murder, domestic violence and various other charges. He was booked at the Yuba County Jail.

