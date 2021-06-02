Marysville man arrested with three guns, methamphetamine after traffic stop

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found three loaded guns and methamphetamine after arresting a Marysville man on May 28.

A deputy made the arrest during a traffic stop in North Auburn at 1:27 a.m.

The driver, 31-year-old Chat Vang, had around two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a clear gas pipe on his person, according to investigators. Deputies said they also found three loaded guns, two reported non-serialized, along with a spare loaded magazine in his car.

Vang had an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested with multiple charges, including possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

