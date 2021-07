MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Marysville police announced the arrest of a man Friday who is accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app.

According to officials, a report was filed in late June by a woman detailing an alleged sexual assault by a man she had met on a dating app, who she identified as 39-year-old Kenneth James.

Following their investigation, Marysville police arrested James on Thursday in Marysville without incident.

He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on multiple charges.