Marysville police holding parade for local hospital staff

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Marysville Police Department is holding a car parade to honor local health care workers.

“With the current circumstances in the pandemic and Adventist Rideout Hospital staff working at maximum capacity, we need to honor our hospital workers and show them we love them,” said the police department in a press release.

The First Responder Emergency Vehicle Parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday and will have over “20 emergency vehicles from the Bi-County agencies.”

Organizers said they will be meeting at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot prior to beginning the parade route:

West on 1st Street to F Street

North of F Street to 3rd Street

West on 3rd Street to H Street

North of H Street to 5th Street

East on 5th Street to G Street

South on G Street to 4th Street

East on 4th Street to F Street

South on F Street to 3rd Street

Please come out and show your support. Marysville Police Department

The local hospital, Adventist Health and Rideout, serves both Yuba and Sutter counties, which have some of the highest virus positivity rates in the state.