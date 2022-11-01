MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of the Halloween weekend, Marysville Police Officers made several arrests for various different charges.

In total, the Marysville Police Department arrested 24 people. Along with several other arrests, three of the arrests were for drivers under the influence, six arrests were drug-related and another three were sex offender warrants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Marysville Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E Street where officers found “two ounces of fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia, evidence of drug sales, and over $3,000 in cash.” Officers said they arrested, Candelario Vargas Jr., on several charges including “possession of narcotics for sale.”

On Monday, Oct. 31, officers conducted a sex offender compliance check for three people who had warrants out for their arrest because they violated the terms and requirements of their sex offender registration. Police were able to locate all three and they were all arrested.

Over the holiday weekend, officers also increased enforcement efforts downtown and around Ellis Lake.

Police said that one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant while over a dozen people were issued tickets. Tickets were for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol containers as well as other miscellaneous crimes.