Marysville police search for suspects in armed robbery

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Marysville police are searching for two people suspected of robbing a Farmer’s Marketplace May 2. 

Police say the incident began around 12 p.m. when a man and woman entered the store and began to grab items from display aisles. Officers believe they walked out of the store with items hidden in their clothes and a backpack. 

According to officials, the woman appeared to be holding a knife out in front of her as she walked out. 

Police say the left in a gray or prime-colored Ford Ranger pick-up last seen driving south on Covillaud Street. 

If you have any information about the suspects call police. 

