Marysville police search for suspects in armed robbery

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Marysville police are searching for two people suspected of robbing a Farmer’s Marketplace May 2.

Police say the incident began around 12 p.m. when a man and woman entered the store and began to grab items from display aisles. Officers believe they walked out of the store with items hidden in their clothes and a backpack.

According to officials, the woman appeared to be holding a knife out in front of her as she walked out.

Police say the left in a gray or prime-colored Ford Ranger pick-up last seen driving south on Covillaud Street.

If you have any information about the suspects call police.