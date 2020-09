The truck police are searching for in photos provided by the Marysville Police Department.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Marysville are searching for a white truck with Idaho plates as part of a theft investigation.

According to police, the truck stolen was seen driving away with two stolen wave runners and trailer around 4 a.m. Friday.

They were later found in Browns Valley after someone posted a picture of the wave runners on Facebook.

Marysville police are asking the public to call them if they see the white truck.