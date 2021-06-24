Marysville store’s liquor license revoked after investigation into DUI crash involving minors

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A convenience store in Marysville had its liquor license revoked after an investigation into a DUI crash involving minors.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said they were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 19, 2020, by the California Highway Patrol. The people in the car were between 16 and 19 years old.

According to ABC, the driver and one passenger had minor injures, but another passenger suffered major injuries.

After launching their investigation, they “determined the minors purchased alcohol at Super Star Market prior to the crash.”

ABC said the store was also selling illegal drug paraphernalia and allegedly received property that may have been stolen.

The owner now has 180 days to transfer the liquor license to a new owner.