(FOX40.COM) — A 19-year-old Marysville resident died after being shot multiple times on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 6:16 p.m., law enforcement said reports of gunshots were heard at the Yuba Gardens Apartment Complex located on the 1800 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, however, the victim was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the shooting occurred within the parking lot where deputies later located several shell casings.

Officials say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident but is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s

Office at 530-749-7777.