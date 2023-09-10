The 89th annual Marysville Stampede is scheduled to happen Sept. 16-17 at the Cotton Rosser Arena.

(FOX40.COM) — An annual celebration of western rodeo heritage known as the Marysville Stampede is scheduled to happen Sept. 16-17.

The Marysville Stampede was owned by local native Cotton Rosser who was recognized by locals as the “King of Cowboys” up until a tractor accident ended his career.

Subsequently, Rosser purchased the Flying U Rodeo Company where he and his family worked to make the annual tradition one of the most successful productions in professional rodeo. He was considered a living legend.

Rosser died at the age of 93 in 2022, but the stampede lives on.

“Rodeo is not just a sport, but show business where the people in the grandstands are the most important part of the show,” Rosser once said, according to the event’s website.

The Marysville Stamped will happen Sept. 16-17 at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Riverfront Park, 600 Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.marysvillestampede.com.