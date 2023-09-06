(FOX40.COM) — Those driving along Highway 70 in Marysville experienced an unexpected delay on Wednesday afternoon after a big rig crashed into a railroad overcrossing, according to Caltrans District 3.

The big rig crashed into the railroad trestle along the median of the highway near 18th Street while several railcars were located on the crossing.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for a little over an hour as Union Pacific crews inspected the structure.

At 1:24 p.m., Caltrans announced that the big rig had been removed from under the railroad trestle and traffic was reopened in both directions.

Highway 70 begins in western Sutter County at its split with State Route 99, south of Nicolas and continues north through the Sacramento Valley before turning east and then southeast towards the Nevada border and its terminus with U.S. Route 395.