(FOX40.COM) — Traffic along Highway 70 near Marysville High School was stalled in both directions for around an hour as a big rig crashed and became logged in a low train trestle, known locally as the ‘can opener.’

According to Caltrans District 3, this story is not a new one as each year multiple big rigs find their truck and trailer peeled apart by the train trestle, causing lengthy traffic delays throughout Marysville.

FOX40.com reached out to Caltrans District 3, which maintains the roadway, to understand why their have been no improvements to this notoriously hazardous undercrossing.

Caltrans said that a project is in the development stages but that it will be some years before construction begins.

The issue, according to Caltrans, is that there is a lack in vertical clearance for oversized trucks.

The current height of the trestle on the southbound side 14 feet and 1 inch and the northbound side is 13 feet and 10 inches. The average height for a big rig trailer is about 13 feet and 6 inches.

The national standard for vertical clearance is 15 feet and 6 inches.

Caltrans said they have placed signs to warn drivers of the low clearance, but many drivers miss the signs.

To provide for more clearance Caltrans is planning a two part project to increase the vertical clearance to the national standard and increase the number of lanes from two to four.

Caltrans they hope to begin construction in the winter of 2025.