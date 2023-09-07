(FOX40.COM) — Marysville Police arrested a man on charges that included torture and mayhem after they say he intentionally doused a woman with hand sanitizer and set her on fire.

Police arrested the 70-year-old man on Thursday shortly after noon along the 1200 block of G Street.

Police said they determined the man had “intentionally doused the 69-year-old female victim with hand sanitizer and then set her on fire after a verbal altercation.”

Police also said the man had prevented the woman from seeking assistance for several hours before calling for medical aid. The woman had “significant burns over 10% of her body.”

The man was taken to the Yuba County Jail on charges of torture, mayhem, arson causing great bodily injury, and domestic violence. His bail is set at $250,000, police said.