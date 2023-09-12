(FOX40.COM) — A suspect was arrested for attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and child endangerment on Sept. 11, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Police say on Sept 4, at around 7:25 p.m., MPD responded to the 700 block of

6th Street for a report of gunshots. Officers arrived in the area and located the

40-year-old victim lying in his neighbor’s residence with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest.

The suspect was reportedly identified as 34-year-old Homero Israel Novoa Carrasco of Yuba City. Police reported that he fled the area in his vehicle before the officers arrival.

Fire and Bi-County Ambulance personnel provided emergency medical care to the victim, officials say. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently in “critically stable care”.

Throughout the investigation, officers said they developed identifying information and probable cause for the arrest of Carrasco, resulting in the issuance of a Ramey Warrant.

At 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 MPD reported that Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies located and detained Carrasco in the 10400 block of Fairway Drive in Roseville. Carrasco was found to be in possession of 96 grams of fentanyl, according to reports. Marysville Police Detectives say they met with the deputies and took custody of Carrasco.

Carrasco was extradited to the Yuba County Jail under suspicion of attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and child endangerment. Police say Carrasco will remain in custody at the Yuba County Jail with no bail pending future court proceedings.