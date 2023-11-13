(FOX40.COM) — A new Marysville Costco grand opening date has been finalized after delays caused the original date to be pushed back several times.

A Costco representative told FOX40.com the warehouse membership store will be open for business Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. and that no additional date-changes will be made.

The new warehouse membership store is located at the former site of the burned-down Peach Tree Mall, 1214 North Beale Road, Linda.

The Marysville Costco was originally supposed to open on Oct. 5. Then the date moved to Oct. 27, a few dates in November, and even jumped to December. Reasons for the delays are unknown, however, Costco officials say the final date is back to November.