(FOX40.COM) — Marysville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol August 16 through Labor Day to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Lt. Adam Barber.

“The community’s well-being is our top priority, so we’re asking that if you know you’ll be out

drinking to have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Barber said in a press release August 16. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”

The Marysville Police Department asks residents to take the necessary precautions to protect

themselves and their families by “buckling up, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, following the speed limit, and not driving impaired.”

“The additional efforts to prevent impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over,” Barber said. “In addition to patrols, the Marysville Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on August 19 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city Marysville.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,384 people were killed in

drunk-driving crashes in 2021 — that’s one person every 39 minutes.

“While drunk driving is a significant traffic safety problem, driving while impaired is not just from

alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and cannabis products may also

impair, Barber said. “If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone driving impaired, call 9-1-1.”

Barber added that a call-to-action traffic safety survey, Go Safely Movement, is available at gosafelyca.org.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety,

through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.