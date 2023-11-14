(FOX40.COM) — The Marysville Police Department will be looking for dunk drivers at a sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within Marysville city limits, police said.

According to police, checkpoint locations are based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said in a press release.

While conducting the checkpoint, police said officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police said impaired driving isn’t just from alcohol, as some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with operating a motor vehicle. Driving under the influence of marijuana is also illegal, even though medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in California.

Drivers who are charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

Funding for the program was provided by the CHP Canabis Tax Grant Fund, police said.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” police said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”