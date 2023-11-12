(FOX40.COM) — A 20-year-old woman and a minor were arrested after a two-day long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at Yuba Gardens Apartment Complex.

Yuba County Sheriff’s department reported they partnered with the Folsom Police Department to bring the suspects into custody. The suspects were pulled over Sunday by Folsom PD and transported to Yuba County.

Deputies say the juvenile was taken to Tri-County Juvenile Hall under suspicion of murder. The woman was identified by Yuba County as Jordin Taylor and booked into the Yuba County Jail under suspicion of accessory to murder. Her bail is set for $500,000.

The sheriff’s office say the incident is still an active investigation and encouraged anyone with information to call the department at 530-749-7777.