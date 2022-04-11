DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Joint Unified School District officially lifted its mask mandate Monday, leaving the decision for masks in the hands of parents and students.

Just a few steps away from each other, Davis Senior High School and North Davis Elementary School welcomed back students with and without masks.

The district announced its decision to lift the mask mandate on April 11 back in March.

Parent Catherine Brinkley said her kids will continue wearing masks and is entering the school week confidently.

“While the numbers are low, there are some troubling indicators numbers might rise, so hopefully with all of the testing we have in place, we catch it before it gets too bad,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley’s son isn’t quite ready to go mask free yet.

“I’m sort of nervous about the masks being lifted,” he said.

Jose Santiago, who is an employee of North Davis Elementary, said he doesn’t think COVID-19 has come to a close and will keep wearing his mask.

“I’m originally from Southern California and it really raged down there,” Santiago said. “Both of my parents got COVID.”

The school district said vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students are now given the option to go mask-free. They will keep certain measures in place like onsite testing.