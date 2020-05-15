Masked burglar hits four fast-food restaurants in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police say someone tried to burglarize multiple fast-food restaurants over the weekend.

From Saturday night into early Sunday morning, the Tracy Police Department says there were attempted burglaries at Mr. Pickles, KFC and Popeyes all in the area of Grant Line Road and Interstate 205. He then tried to steal from the El Pollo Loco on Naglee Road.

A security camera at the El Pollo Loco captured the masked burglar break through the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He then tried to get into an empty cash register.

The unidentified male was wearing black clothing and a black ski mask at the time of the break-in at El Pollo Loco.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglaries should call Detective Jeff Berdosh at 209-831-6531.