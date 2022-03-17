SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center announced this week it updated its health and safety protocols for live events.

The downtown Sacramento venue said masks aren’t required for all guests when they enter the arena, as they are only a recommendation.

Previously, unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up were required to wear a mask while they were encouraged for vaccinated people.

In accordance with NBA and state health and safety guidelines, the venue requires all fans 2 years old and over to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative PCR or antigen test result to enter the arena.

A negative PCR test is required within two days of an event and a negative antigen test is required within one day of an event. The venue said at-home tests are allowed.

As of Wednesday, the Golden 1 Center has three more events in March. The Sacramento Kings will play at home against the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 18, and then face off with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 20.

Billie Eilish will wrap up the month with a Sacramento stop of her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

The arena will host two more Kings home games and four concerts in April, according to the Golden 1 Center’s event page.

Those two home games for the Kings will be the final time they’ll play at Golden 1 Center this season. The Kings host the Golden State Warriors on April 3 and play the New Orleans Pelicans in their final home game on April 5.

Live events in April include tour stops from Journey (April 1), Tyler, The Creator (April 2), John Mulaney (April 7) and Ricardo Arjona (April 24).