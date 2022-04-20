SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smiley Martin, who was named a suspect in the downtown mass shooting, has been released from the hospital and arrested by police, the Sacramento Police Department announced.

Police said Martin has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

He is currently ineligible for bail.

Martin, 27, had previously been under the supervision of an officer during his hospital stay.