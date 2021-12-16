Massive tree falls on car at Turlock park, trapping people inside

A photo shared with FOX40 shows a tree on top of a car at Broadway Park in Turlock. (Courtesy: @bleroyb209)

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A massive tree fell on two vehicles at a Turlock park Wednesday night, trapping people inside.

Turlock police said emergency responders were called to Broadway Park around 11:10 p.m.

Photos shared with FOX40 show the tree fell across the top of one of the vehicles, crushing its roof.



An undisclosed number of people had to be rescued, but police said no one was injured.

The National Weather Service posted the 24-hour rain total for Turlock Wednesday around noon, reporting .28 inches had fallen.

Strong winds also picked up Wednesday night across Northern California. In nearby Modesto around 6:25 p.m., the NWS 13 mph winds were recorded and gusts reached 18 mph.