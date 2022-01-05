Massive tree falls onto cabin at historic Lake Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A massive tree fell onto a cabin at a historic South Lake Tahoe resort during the latest winter storm.

Photo courtesy of Kris Knox, Camp Richardson; Mike Alexander, USFS

The U.S. Forest Service said the large Jeffrey pine fell onto the Studebaker Cabin at Camp Richardson Historic Resort & Marina. A map shows the cabin, which sleeps visitors year-round, sits right along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.

No one was injured when the tree fell, the Forest Service reported, but photos posted Wednesday show extensive damage.

The tree itself was completely uprooted as strong winds blew through the area. On Monday at 9:50 p.m., a National Weather Service map shows Camp Richardson recorded 68 mph wind gusts.

Photo courtesy of Kris Knox, Camp Richardson; Mike Alexander, USFS

The NWS said as the storm hit the area, waves on Lake Tahoe were 5 feet tall.

Here are the highest wind gusts from this storm over the past 24-hours. Several areas saw blowing snow, which led to disrupted travel & road closures across the region. Flights into & out of Reno-Tahoe Intl were also affected. Lake Tahoe saw winds 50-60 mph w/ 5 ft wave heights. pic.twitter.com/0whOvOzt21 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 4, 2022

Breezy conditions are expected in the Sierra again by the end of this week during a lighter storm. The mountains could experience gusts as strong as 30 to 40 mph, the NWS said.

Along with precipitation chances, breezy winds will return on Friday. These winds will not be as strong as the last few systems. Areas of low visibility will be possible with blowing snow. Now is a great time to secure loose objects! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3HKwErddmZ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2022

Late-December snowstorms toppled trees across the Sierra, leading to widespread power outages that still lingered Wednesday. Pacific Gas and Electric recently gave thousands of Sierra customers an estimated restoration time of Tuesday, Jan. 11.