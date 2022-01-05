Massive tree falls onto cabin at historic Lake Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A massive tree fell onto a cabin at a historic South Lake Tahoe resort during the latest winter storm.
The U.S. Forest Service said the large Jeffrey pine fell onto the Studebaker Cabin at Camp Richardson Historic Resort & Marina. A map shows the cabin, which sleeps visitors year-round, sits right along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.
No one was injured when the tree fell, the Forest Service reported, but photos posted Wednesday show extensive damage.
The tree itself was completely uprooted as strong winds blew through the area. On Monday at 9:50 p.m., a National Weather Service map shows Camp Richardson recorded 68 mph wind gusts.
The NWS said as the storm hit the area, waves on Lake Tahoe were 5 feet tall.
Breezy conditions are expected in the Sierra again by the end of this week during a lighter storm. The mountains could experience gusts as strong as 30 to 40 mph, the NWS said.
Late-December snowstorms toppled trees across the Sierra, leading to widespread power outages that still lingered Wednesday. Pacific Gas and Electric recently gave thousands of Sierra customers an estimated restoration time of Tuesday, Jan. 11.