May storm could bring snow to Sierra

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — People in Nyack hurried inside a gas station to avoid the May storm that soaked the Sierra on Sunday.

At the summit, patches of snow are all the remain but more could be coming. That’s why crews at the Kingvale Caltrans station are ready for Monday morning, which could see some snow.

“Mother Nature is giving us some extra time,” said Calfire’s Mike Mohler in a recent interview with FOX40. “A double-edge sword where we have rain but then we get grass crops. We don’t have enough rain and the fuels dry out.”

Mohler believes that with the rain and possible high Sierra snow the fire season could be delayed but it will not make a big difference when hot weather becomes more consistent.

“In Northern Cal, we had a significant amount, record snowpack last year. In fact, we didn’t have any ignitions above 4,000 feet,” said Mohler. “This year we have already had one that torched off approximately 200 hundred acres on Presidents’ Day.”