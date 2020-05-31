Mayor Darell Steinberg issues statements on killing of George Floyd and Sacramento protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement about the killing of George Floyd and the protests in Sacramento.

“Racism is real. Implicit bias is real. We have made real progress in Sacramento borne from our own painful experiences,” said Steinberg.

Steinberg has said that Friday night’s protests were mainly peaceful but that “the last minutes were not.”

Demonstrators marched through downtown Sacramento all Saturday in the city’s second day of protest.

The protests began around 9 a.m. at the State Capitol with people chanting “I can’t breathe” but have since turned violent.

Video shows Kicx Unlimited being looted and there are reports that Macy’s has also been targeted. Officers also shot tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd after objects were thrown at police.

Late Saturday, Steinberg tweeted another statement, condemning the damage done to businesses and pushing for peace.