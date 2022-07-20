SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the other eight council members will return to City Hall for council meetings beginning Aug. 9.

It’s been more than two years since Sacramento’s council members have held an in-person meeting at city hall. Their meetings have been virtual since March 2020 as a precaution against COVID-19.

“You won’t see @TheCityofSac like this much longer… soon we will be back in chambers,” Council Member Angelique Ashby said on Twitter.

The return announcement was made on Tuesday by Steinberg. Although in-person meetings begin Aug. 9, Sacramento residents will not be able to attend them in person until Aug. 16.

The meetings will only allow a certain number of people, half capacity, and attendees will need to wear masks. There will also be space between those in attendance.

“We have been and are continuing to do our very best to balance the fact that COVID continues and in some ways is increasing,” Mayor Steinberg said. “It’s time, at least slowly, to try to get back to where we were.”

Those who do not want to go in person but still want to make comments can continue to do so on Zoom. The meetings will be livestreamed. Residents can also use Twitter to see what actions the city council takes by following the city clerk.

City council meetings are on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and/or 5 p.m. To see the calendar for the city council’s 2022 meetings, click or tap here.

West Sacramento moved their city council meetings back to in-person on Wednesday.