Mayor says Roseville’s popularity is only growing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a recent study showing California losing more than 180,000 people last year, Placer County’s largest city, Roseville, is thriving.

“Every day people move into our city,” said Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

Bernasconi said the seemingly sudden rise in popularity and housing developments in their city has actually been on their radar for the last 20 years.

“If you’re driving out west on Baseline and you see all of these rooftops popping up, that might seem very sudden to you,” she told FOX40. “But the reality is our city is planned through a specific planned process, so those units have been on the books for years.”

According to California’s Department of Finance, Placer County was one of four counties to see positive growth during the pandemic. Roseville became its ninth-fastest growing city, with close to 30,000 new residents.

“Our residential development right now is at a 15-year high,” Mayor Bernasconi said. “We have had 1,800 new lots brought online since January of 2020.”

And with new homeowners, more commerce and business opportunities are sure to follow.

“We have a new shopping center, many new shopping centers, that are under construction,” Bernasconi explained. “Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks is one. You move south and there’s Baseline and Fiddyment, and that’s a highly anticipated retail center that should be coming online relatively soon.”

Roseville’s affordability, parks and school systems have also landed it as number 45 in Money Magazine’s top 50 U.S. cities to live and retire in.

But with popularity comes added stress.

“One of the things we hear most about is traffic,” the mayor said. “We’re expediting a project that would extend Roseville Parkway. We’re expanding Blue Oaks, Pleasant Grove and, of course, there’s the bottleneck that happens around 80/65.”

Bernasconi said there has also been some resistance to the new growth from residents who have been living there for years.

“They want to keep us a really great, well-kept secret, but all of this growth helps to fund the things that we love about our city. Rooftops don’t do that,” she said.

Bernasconi also told FOX40 the governor requires cities to produce a certain number of units every year to meet affordable, low-income housing. If they don’t meet those numbers, cities are highly penalized.