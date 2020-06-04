Mayor Steinberg, Chief Hahn join solidarity march through Oak Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Police Chief Daniel Hahn, marched through the streets of Oak Park on Wednesday attempting to show solidarity with those protesting the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Hundreds from the community joined them but some were upset the event included police officers and leaders they feel are part of the problem.

“The only way we’re going to get better at anything is together,” Hahn told the crowd.

At the Oak Park Community Center, Hahn, Stienberg and other city leaders took a knee and had a moment of silence with hundreds of others for Floyd.

Afterward, the group marched about a block and a half to Shiloh Baptist Church.

As some played instruments, a few came to discourage people from marching with police and other city leaders.

Brrazey Liberty said he initially came to disrupt the event because he feels the narrative is dangerous.

“All the officers that were involved with brutalization and criminalization are still working on the police force,” Liberty said. “They don’t really care. If they cared, they would have done something about it.”

However, other marchers tried to silence Liberty repeatedly.

Shiloh’s Senior Pastor Anthony Sadler said he asked for community and city leaders to join with Chief Hahn specifically to help foster solidarity and, eventually, solutions.

“Because we are one community,” Sadler said.

Disruptions continued after the event as some tried to confront Chief Hahn and his officers.

Both Sadler and Hahn said they welcome the opposing views.

“You saw hundreds of people march that believe that we got to get there together and believe in this city and believe in this community. Yes, there were some people here that obviously had a different message, but I think that’s all part of how we move forward,” Hahn said.

But Pastor Sadler said nothing will be resolved without bringing everyone to the same table.

“Political electees must be at the table, but just as important, if not more important, is you, our young people,” he said. “You must be at the table as we seek solutions together.”