SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — American voices are calling for the U.S. government and its allies to put more pressure on Russia through sanctions and close Ukraine’s air space.

For the second Sunday in a row, people in Sacramento gathered on State Capitol grounds demanding that U.S. government leaders at all levels do more. Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke on the issue.

The west steps of the capitol building were once again filled with signs, flags and chants opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and demanding more be done to stop the devastation to Ukraine and its people.

“The United States government is the only government who can stop this right now,” said attendee Tair Mamedov who is Russian American.

“Strengthen the sanctions as much as possible,” added attendee Peter Petromusiyenko whose family lives in Ukraine.

Many of those who attended are asking the U.S. and its allies to close Ukraine’s air space.

“They keep talking they don’t want a full-scale war, they don’t want World War III, but believe me, I’m from Russia and I know these people, I know this government. World War III is already here,” Mamedov said.

Mamedov and others say the U.S. and other countries must step up to the plate and intervene. They said they wonder how many lives need to be lost before more help arrives.

“We have to do it now,” Mamedov said.

People in attendance also asked for governments across the world to stop importing Russian oil.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg supports cutting off the limited supply America already gets from Russia.

“It doesn’t matter to me how severe our challenges and our problems are, we can all sacrifice,” Steinberg said.

He and other local and state leaders at the rally showed support for the Ukrainian community.

Steinberg said Sacramento is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees.

“We were one of the first to accept Afghan refugees. If Ukrainians need to come to this country, we will welcome them with open arms.”

Steinberg praised President Joe Biden’s dealing with the conflict and said protecting Ukraine’s air space is difficult right now.

“It’s a very difficult situation, but the no-fly zone is the right call. The question is, who enforces it? I think the best way for America to avoid an even broader war and also do everything possible to help the Ukrainian people is to continue to send arms in large numbers, anti-aircraft missiles,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg said he supports imposing even more sanctions on Russia.

The California Military Department said they are helping through humanitarian work.