Mayor undergoes COVID-19 test at new site to demonstrate testing accessibility in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg took to Facebook Friday night after he was tested for COVID-19 in a local church.

“I want to tell you that today I actually got tested and I just decided to do so so I could relate the experience to you, and it was no big deal,” the mayor said. “It was five seconds, a little swab up my nose. It tickled a little bit. I’ll get my results in three to five days.”

Steinberg said he didn’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 before his test.

The Oak Park testing site opened Friday for anyone looking to get tested.

Sacramento County’s Director of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said along with that testing location, two more locations will open up next week: one in North Sacramento and another in South Sacramento.

The county said all three spots are strategically located to help minority groups receive coronavirus testing.

“Particularly the disparities in health outcomes among African Americans, Asian Pacific Islanders and Latinos,” Dr. Beilenson explained. “And so, these sites were chosen with those communities’ input involved.”

While targeting minority groups, the testing is for everyone, regardless of how they are feeling.

“So, we are going to have three community sites, hundreds of additional testing opportunities,” Steinberg said. “You do not have to be symptomatic to get a test, just like I’m not symptomatic. You can just go in and get a test and be assured.”