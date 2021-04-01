McClatchy High School quarantines football, baseball teams after 6 positive COVID-19 tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – According to a Sacramento City Unified School District official, C.K. McClatchy High School has quarantined both their football and baseball teams after six individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

The official could not tell FOX40 how many of those individuals are staff or student-athletes.

Per the district guidelines, both teams will be quarantined, with the baseball team returning April 11 and the football team returning three days later, on April 14.

In a Facebook post, Restore the Roar, a group that supports McClatchy’s athletics program, said they were informed by the school’s athletic director that Thursday night’s game against Florin High School would be canceled due to the positive COVID-19 tests. Future games against Burbank and Kennedy high Schools were also canceled, according to the group.

