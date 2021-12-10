McClatchy High School reports shooting threat, police investigating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — C.K. McClatchy High School said Friday it had received a shooting threat that police are now investigating.

In a recorded message, school officials said they do not believe the threat is credible.

The high school did not provide additional details about where the threat originated.

Social media posts have led to numerous lockdowns at Sacramento County schools in recent months.

C.K. McClatchy High School is located on Freeport Boulevard in South Sacramento.

