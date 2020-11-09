McGeorge School of Law professor talks presidential concessions, transfer of power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after Joe Biden recognized that he is now the president-elect of the United States, President Donald Trump has yet to concede the election.

“It’s a matter of norms, of public office, politeness, courtesy and fairplay behavior,” said McGeorge School of Law Professor Leslie Jacobs.

Jacobs says while it almost always happens, a concession doesn’t need to occur in order to transfer presidential power.

“But it’s not written in the law anywhere that he ever has to concede,” Jacobs told FOX40.

If the president is awaiting the results of multiple lawsuits in different states regarding the election, Jacobs believes those suits won’t go as far as the president may hope — especially if it comes to counting ballots again.

“Recounts happen all the time in all sorts of races that don’t involve the president, and they usually come out the same way because we have diligent election counters,” Jacobs said. “And in the election, in particular, there were cameras, there were zoom’s, there were observers from both sides.”

Another possibility, although highly unlikely and has never been seen before, is what if President Trump refuses to leave the White House when it’s time for the new administration to move in.

Jacobs says Trump would be treated like anyone else who isn’t authorized to be there.

“Push comes to shove, he would be trespassing if he stayed in the Oval Office longer than the public has authorized him to do so by means of their vote,” Jacobs said.