‘Means a great deal to me’: Limited indoor dining helping some restaurants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second Saturday in a row, people eating out in Sacramento County can grab a bite to eat indoors at restaurants.

And while this evening saw many still eating outside, some like Josh Hampton say they will be heading indoors as it gets later in the night and the temperatures begin to drop.

“We don’t have to be, you know, stuck outside in the cold and bundled up with jackets and stuff,” Hampton told FOX40. “It’s nice to be able to go inside and enjoy a drink and relax.”

Nearly two weeks after the county elevated itself to the red or substantial tier on the state’s coronavirus system, the ability for restaurants owners to have customers inside — even in a limited capacity — has helped.

“Here at the Brasserie, it means a great deal to me. It essentially triples my capacity,” said restaurant owner Aziz Bellarbi-Salah.

Bellarbi-Salah owns multiple restaurants in Sacramento, including Brasserie Capitale.

For him and other owners, the pandemic has been beyond stressful but progress towards normalcy does lift spirits.

“It turns out that scarcity is an unbelievable economic driver, so us places that are open right now are definitely getting the support of the community,” Bellarbi-Salah said. “And I feel absolutely blessed to have it.”

The county’s current red tier status only allows for 25% capacity for indoor dining.

However, county health officials have recently stated they hope to enter the orange or moderate tier by the end of the month, which would allow for 50% capacity.