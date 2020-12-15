Medical assistant who took part in clinical trials excited for COVID-19 vaccine to arrive at UC Davis Medical Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis Medical Center is expecting to receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and will begin administering shots as soon as possible.

But some health care workers there may have already gotten it when the medical center hosted clinical trials for the vaccine and several employees took part.

In service to science, Marites Ramos said she didn’t hesitate to roll up her sleeves for clinical trials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m more scared of getting COVID than the vaccine,” Ramos told FOX40. “I believe in science and I think this will definitely stop the spread of the disease.”

The medical assistant working in UC Davis Health’s respiratory clinic has seen the impacts of the illness firsthand while treating patients.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

It’s why she volunteered to take the shots during trials over the summer.

“I had no side effects,” she explained. “It didn’t hurt or anything. It was like getting a flu shot.”

She does not yet know whether she received the vaccine or placebo during the trial but is expecting to find out Tuesday when the medical center is scheduled to receive its first shipment from Pfizer of the authorized vaccine. UC Davis Health says it’s tracking the FedEx shipment number by the hour.

“I should be getting my vaccine tomorrow if I did get placebo,” Ramos said. “It’s a great feeling, it really is.”

For her, it’s a first step back to normalcy after months of fear.

“It’s like an overwhelming feeling of assurance that I can come home safely to my family. I can see my family that I haven’t seen in a year,” she said.

She said she’s now hoping her neighbors will also give it a shot when they have the chance.

“I just encourage everyone to take it. The quicker we do this, the quicker the end of this pandemic,” she said.