SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Medical Board of California suspended a doctor who worked in Sacramento and Roseville after it allegedly found evidence of sexual misconduct with his patients.

The board suspended Gilbert Luceno’s medical license after three separate patients came forward.

The complaint said Luceno went as far as having sex with a patient in the exam room. Now, the state board has suspended the doctor saying his continued practice places the public in imminent danger.

From the spring of 2019 to the spring of 2021, an investigation found three patients with multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior. The complaint said the behavior began with talk of intimacy but escalated to discussions about graphic sex acts. Then, it continued into an exchange of personal phone numbers.

From there, the complaint alleges that things intensified from phone sex in the parking lot to oral sex in the examination room. Luceno allegedly used his work time with patients to abuse his power.

The complaint says Luceno, on one occasion, put a sign on his office door indicating he was doing a telehealth appointment and then walked to the parking lot with a female patient and spent 45 minutes with her in the back seat of a black Acura.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for all employees and patients and we take these matters very seriously. We are looking into these allegations and we cannot discuss any specifics at this time,” Dignity Health said.

After being terminated in march of last year, Luceno went to work at Capital Internal Medicine. People there off camera said patients enjoyed seeing Luceno, and they were shocked about the allegations.

On May 11, they said he submitted his letter of resignation, and he may have been aware that he was under investigation and that his license was going to be suspended. He also reportedly put his house up for sale.

The state board says its investigation yielded evidence that Luceno’s continued practice might put the public in imminent danger. They said Luceno is unable to practice medicine until the charges against him are resolved.

One doctor FOX40 spoke with on Thursday who last worked with Luceno said Luceno texted him the other day asking for a reference for a job in the Philippines.