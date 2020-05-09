Medical professionals show their support for Turlock nursing facility hit hard by COVID-19

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health care professionals galvanized in Stanislaus County Friday morning to show their support for the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The latest numbers, released Friday, show the facility has dealt with at least 11 resident deaths due to the novel coronavirus and more than 130 staff and residents who have been infected with COVID-19.

While the number of COVID-19 cases within the facility is sobering, medical professionals want the staff to know they are appreciated. Medical professionals from Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties were a part of the car parade.

“We are totally supporting our staff and residents at Turlock Nursing and Rehab,” said Maxine Niel, the executive director of the Wagner Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Because it’s a hard job to begin with, and now with their problems, then we really need to show them there not alone.”

“The first responders that are taking care of the elderly, they need to know that what they do is important and helpful,” said Spectrum Medical Management Vice President D’Wayne Baird.