SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, a couple was arrested for the attempted murder of a Salida man after running him over with a car.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and medical personnel arrived at the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from major injuries on the sidewalk. The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were not located at the scene when officers arrived.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment and then transported out of Stanislaus County for further treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and found evidence that led them to believe that it was an intentional act.

Detectives identified the driver of the vehicle to be Salidia resident, Melanie Clark, 23. They also found that Clark’s boyfriend, Thomas Bennett, 26, was chasing the victim on foot before being hit by Clark. Thomas also helped Clark free the vehicle after it got stuck on the curb after hitting the victim.

According to the post, Clark was arrested for attempted homicide, while Bennett was arrested for being an accessory. Both are currently still in custody after being booked at the Stanislaus County Jail.