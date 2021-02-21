Melted hockey rink ice delays NHL games in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Weather delays are nothing new in sports, but it’s not very often you get a massive delay because the weather is too nice.

With the sun beating down on the ice, causing it to break up Saturday afternoon, NHL players with the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche were told to get ready for a very lengthy break.

“It’s a long time before the first and second period, I’d say a long intermission,” said Vegas Golden Knights left wing Alex Tuch.

“Melting the ice, there were some big chunks taken out,” explained Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez. “We obviously don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

After playing the first period that started a little after noon, the two sides wouldn’t skate again for eight hours, resuming the game just after 9 p.m. Saturday when the ice could stay frozen.

Martinez said he treated the break like he would any other downtime.

“Got a nap in, you know just tried to treat it like a regular game day,” Martinez said.

The game was won by Colorado, trailing 1-0 before the long pause. They came back at night to win 2-3.

“Yeah, probably the weirdest day of hockey that I have ever been a part of you know,” said Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen.

Not only did Saturday’s game have a massive delay in it, but Sunday’s game was also pushed back hours to help out with the ice conditions.

While it was a bumpy start to professional hockey in Lake Tahoe, the players said they enjoyed it and would be happy to come back.