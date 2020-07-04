State Assembly offices close due to positive COVID-19 cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An internal memo reports two people who work in the California State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

The memo says the Assembly Rules Committee learned that the two people, who have not been identified, were last in the State Capitol on June 26 and wore face coverings.

Only essential staff has been allowed inside the building due to the pandemic.

But the memo now states that no staff or members may come into the building, asking everyone to work remotely.

All Assembly offices in the Capitol and Legislative Office Building will remain closed until July 13. Several offices and shared spaces will be sanitized and disinfected during the closure.

Everyone who has been in contact with the two individuals has been notified, according to the memo.