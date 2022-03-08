ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several members of a Ukrainian Baptist church in Orangevale have just returned to Northern California after flying to Ukraine’s border to help.

A senior pastor told FOX40 he has never seen anything like what he saw in Poland.

“Women and kids all of them being frustrated, painful, crying,” said Vadym Dash.

Upon returning home, he said he has three main goals: help get transportation to people who want to escape, get medical supplies to the border and send missionary items into battle zones to help those in need.

Dash, a Ukrainian native who arrived in the states in 2005, and other missionaries took medicine, money and more, but he said the list for requests is short on the front lines.

“They ask only one for thing to pray, pray God give them great courage, strength and financial support for food and financial support for gas, ” Dash said.

Before the war, the Spring of Life Ukrainian Baptist church where Dash preaches started a Russian language service, which they have continued each Saturday. He said they will continue to do so as long as one rule is followed.

“No fighting,” Dash said.

And there haven’t been any fights. He said it’s because of one core principle he believes could also stop the war.

“To help people … There is nothing stronger than love,” Dash said.