SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People have been showing up at the church in Arden-Arcade to pay their respects to those who tragically lost their lives in Monday’s shooting.

People have continued to add to the growing memorial, from stuffed animals to balloons to messages like one that read, “To three beautiful angels.”

William Perry told FOX40 he didn’t know the young girls, but he didn’t need to.

“It’s not much to say I didn’t know the girls, but I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I will pray for the mom and I hope that God gives them the strength to deal with this,” Perry said,

The Gutierrez sisters, Samarah, Samia, and Samantha, along with 59-year-old Nathaniel Kong, were killed Monday during a supervised visit with the girls’ father.

Police said the father opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Vanessa Harris lives in a nearby apartment and came to add to the memorial.

“I mean it’s right here next door. I have children myself and that’s really sad. I’m a very sensitive person and it’s just really sad for something like that to even happen,” Harris said.

Many who FOX40 spoke with didn’t know the girls on a personal basis but came to drop off flowers or balloons anyways.

“I just said a little prayer while I stood over there. It’s just very tragic in this world and how things are going, how strong people’s mental health is affected with you know, it’s just a high volume of mental illness,” said Teanna Wondick.