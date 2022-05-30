AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Memorial Day remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedom. At the New Auburn Cemetery, the community was united as one for Memorial Day to salute our fallen heroes.

The service held was meant to keep the memories of those lost alive. Some family members hold one another close on a day when all they can do is reflect.

“We had stories of soldiers who passed away and their kids are here. That’s just heartbreaking,” Lisa Mara said.

Countless rows of flags were seen throughout the cemetery with vintage planes roaring from above. Some families took the time to visit graves and honor those whose lives were taken too soon.

Bart Ruud, who served in the army during the Vietnam war, said he comes to this cemetery every Memorial Day.

“I’ve spent my entire life here other than being away for college and serving in the United States Army,” Ruud said.

Talking with others of the same experience, knowing the time served, holds meaning.

“All of us would say that we are better people for having served our country in the manner that we did, no matter the branch,” Ruud said.

Learning about the sacrifices made by those before them and the legacy they leave behind for them and future generations to come.